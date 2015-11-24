RecommendedTES PICKS

There are three different STEM design challenges in this packet. Have students compete to make the best design by following the design process. Each packet includes the lesson plan which follows the design process, instructions on how to perform the challenge and a prototyping worksheet.

Lessons included are
1. STEM CHALLENGE: EARTHQUAKES AND BUILDINGS
2. STEM CHALLENGE: ZIP LINE TRANSPORTING GOODS
3. STEM CHALLENGE: TOXIC WASTE CHALLENGE

Created: Nov 24, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

