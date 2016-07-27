FOLLOW ME AND MULTISENSORY RESOURCES SOLD IN MY SHOP!

This is a detailed and skills development based study companion/guide for all types of learners. Special education students that struggle with reading and writing will benefit from the variety of specialized activities included. This multisensory resource will support continued development of the following:

Literary elements

Reading strategies

Writing skills

Reading fluency

Vocabulary Development

Reading Comprehension

Inferring

Predicating

Word comprehension

Sentence comprehension

Discourse comprehension

Poetry comprehension



There are a variety of application activities to help students understand and increase fund of knowledge using this companion guide. Teachers and parents can select all of the activities, or be more selective, based on student needs.

Additional information about World War One is included, through the use of videos. PLEASE NOTE - THE VIDEOS and some of the PICTURES SHOW GRAPHIC WAR SCENES. Please preview to determine whether you are comfortable sharing with your students.



Any questions, please contact me at: ekennyfoggin@gmail.com

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

