This is a detailed and skills development based study companion/guide for all types of learners. Special education students that struggle with reading and writing will benefit from the variety of specialized activities included. This multisensory resource will support continued development of the following:
Literary elements
Reading strategies
Writing skills
Reading fluency
Vocabulary Development
Reading Comprehension
Inferring
Predicating
Word comprehension
Sentence comprehension
Discourse comprehension
Poetry comprehension
There are a variety of application activities to help students understand and increase fund of knowledge using this companion guide. Teachers and parents can select all of the activities, or be more selective, based on student needs.
Additional information about World War One is included, through the use of videos. PLEASE NOTE - THE VIDEOS and some of the PICTURES SHOW GRAPHIC WAR SCENES. Please preview to determine whether you are comfortable sharing with your students.
Created: Jul 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Special educational needs / Attention deficit / and hyperactivity disorder (ADD / ADHD)
- Special educational needs / Gifted and talented
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty / Dyslexia
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
- Whole school / Tutor time
