Study Jams Resource Bundle - Solar System, Plants & Matter Interactive Notebooks
This interactive notebook set is perfect for technology-based independent or small group work. There are about 23 pages in each set and it will keep your students engaged while learning all about the different science units.
You will need access to the internet and sound to complete these activities!
This interactive notebook includes:
- Interactive notebook activity for each video on Scholastic Study Jams
- An answer key for each notebook page
- 3 quizzes
- Answer key for each quiz
This bundle includes products that are typically sold individually for a GREAT price! You can purchase 3 sets at the cost of two sets with this bundle pack!
Created: Nov 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
