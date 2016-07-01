This is a Project Based History/Literacy No Prep Activity for grades 5, 6, 7,8 & Special Education Classes.



Making ancient history come alive for your students is crucial to their learning, I used this unit for my 6th grade classes and they loved it. I ran in to many students, many years later, at a retirement party for a colleague, and they still remembered doing this activity.



Sumerian brick building is a project based approach that will enable students to gain a better understanding of ancient history. After a discussion of Sumerian life and the fact that they were the first brick builders in the ancient world, your class will have the opportunity to experience what it is like to build their own bricks in a similar way to the Sumerians/Mesopotamians.The time period is about two weeks, you can vary it, depending on your class.



Included is a teacher's guide and a grading rubric for History and English. I used a similar one myself and it was very useful. You can make changes to suit your classes. A student handout is also included with instructions and a journal page that can be used.



What's Inside

Lesson Plan

Grading Rubric

Student Handout

Journal Page

