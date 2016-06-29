Organize your storage containers and supplies with these bright and colorful Superhero Classroom Labels with pictures



Perfect when preparing for back to school, setting up classroom décor, and helping parents and students know where to place the supplies.



Labels are in alphabetical order to make it easier finding the ones you need to print. Supply labels measure 2.5"H X 3.5"W.



They include:

Art Shirts

Bags

Binders

Birthdays

Blocks

Books

Brain Breaks

Calendar

Colored Paper

Colored Pencils

Construction Paper

Counting Jar

Crafts

Crayons

Cubbies

Cups

Dry-Erase Boards

Dry-Erase Markers

Erasers

Folders

Glue

Glue Sticks

Hand Sanitizer

Headphones

Holidays

Homework

Journals

Markers

Magazines

Name Sticks

Napkins

Paint

Paintbrushes

Paper

Paper Plates

Pencils

Pipe cleaners

Scissors

Stickers

Seasonal: Autumn

Seasonal: Winter

Seasonal: Spring

Seasonal: Summer

Tissues

Trash

Treasure Box

Writing Journals

Zip-loc Baggies

Lunchbox (This label is 4"H x 8"W to fit on a larger size container)



Blank labels in both sizes are included to print and write your own labels if needed.

