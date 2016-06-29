Organize your storage containers and supplies with these bright and colorful Superhero Classroom Labels with pictures
Perfect when preparing for back to school, setting up classroom décor, and helping parents and students know where to place the supplies.
Labels are in alphabetical order to make it easier finding the ones you need to print. Supply labels measure 2.5"H X 3.5"W.
They include:
Art Shirts
Bags
Binders
Birthdays
Blocks
Books
Brain Breaks
Calendar
Colored Paper
Colored Pencils
Construction Paper
Counting Jar
Crafts
Crayons
Cubbies
Cups
Dry-Erase Boards
Dry-Erase Markers
Erasers
Folders
Glue
Glue Sticks
Hand Sanitizer
Headphones
Holidays
Homework
Journals
Markers
Magazines
Name Sticks
Napkins
Paint
Paintbrushes
Paper
Paper Plates
Pencils
Pipe cleaners
Scissors
Stickers
Seasonal: Autumn
Seasonal: Winter
Seasonal: Spring
Seasonal: Summer
Tissues
Trash
Treasure Box
Writing Journals
Zip-loc Baggies
Lunchbox (This label is 4"H x 8"W to fit on a larger size container)
Blank labels in both sizes are included to print and write your own labels if needed.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
