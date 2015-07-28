A project-based lesson where students take on the role of Senior Designer at Packagings R Us. They will need to design the perfect box (rectangular prism) for an item that they will be bringing in. An extension is to have students do a cost analysis for designing 100 boxes. PDF version of the video lesson can be found by visiting www.familymathnight.com and clicking on 'Math' then the 'Resources' button. CCSS: 5.MD.3; 5. MD.4; 5.MD.5 TEKS: 4th grade 5C, 5D, 8C; 5th grade 4G, 4H, 6A, 6B