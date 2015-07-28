Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 48 times
Viewed 73 times
A project-based lesson where students take on the role of Senior Designer at Packagings R Us. They will need to design the perfect box (rectangular prism) for an item that they will be bringing in. An extension is to have students do a cost analysis for designing 100 boxes. PDF version of the video lesson can be found by visiting www.familymathnight.com and clicking on 'Math' then the 'Resources' button. CCSS: 5.MD.3; 5. MD.4; 5.MD.5 TEKS: 4th grade 5C, 5D, 8C; 5th grade 4G, 4H, 6A, 6B
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 48 times
Viewed 73 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
familymathnight
Super Easy Way to Teach Long Division
Elementary Mathematics Specialist, Karyn Hodgens, shows how to teach long division in a way that uses estimation skills and number sense. In additi...
- (3)
- FREE
familymathnight
Paper Plate Angles: Angle Measurement
Elementary mathematics Specialist, Karyn Hodgens, shares a fun and creative way to teach and reinforce angles and angle measurement. This common co...
- (1)
- FREE
familymathnight
Discovering Pi
Everyone has heard of pi, 3.14. But what is it, exactly? Through using simple tools like circular objects and string, this simple yet powerful less...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
ambowers2
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
2018 VERSION NOW AVAILABLE HERE! (copy and paste link) https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/new-2018-ks2-sats-revision-ultimate-3-in-1-maths-organ...
- (23)
- $23.95
TES PICKS
kmbheck
Cash for questions revision activity
Recommended by TES. There are 4 sets of questions (Number, Algebra, Shape, Data) which are mainly A and A* (with some lower grade questions from to...
- (16)
- $1.41
BUNDLE
WiseHerb
Mock exam bundle
three resources from my selection to replicate a city and guilds style exam - aimed at level 2 functional skills students
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
New resources
dcn33
Interest Exam Questions
A booklet containing past GCSE exam questions to practice calculating interest. Aimed at higher ability students. Mark scheme included.
- (1)
- FREE
whistleandsums
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
Inspired by aap03102 and his excellent relays https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/maths-relay-races-problem-solving-puzzles-6064073 I created thi...
- (1)
- FREE
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths4Everyone
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
Four quick starters (or plenaries) to help revision for GCSE. All questions within a set have similar starting information, but ask different thing...
- (5)
- FREE
awrigley
Mathonym generator
Mathonyms are a great way of ‘writing your name in maths’. Here is a link to the mathonym generator that I developed along with one of my students ...
- (0)
- FREE