Buy five of our fun 'Complete the Picture' holidays symmetry packs for the price of four. 90 pages of NO PREP fun symmetry activities - 3 versions of each picture for differentiation - perfect for math centers, morning work or fast finishers. This pack contains our Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Valentines and Earth Day packs.
Each picture comes in three levels of difficulty for differentiation in the classroom. A half picture - the student completes the other half and then colors symmetrically. A partially completed picture (completed on the left plus an outline on the right) providing some guidance in symmetrical drawing - the student completes and then colors symmetrically. A complete picture - the student just colors each side symmetrically.
Resources included (5)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
French Farm Animal Puzzles - les animaux de la ferme
- (0)
- $3.00
Christmas Multiplication Scavenger Hunt - math around the room
- (0)
- $3.00
German Christmas Weihnachten Numbers Zahlen Count and Clip Cards
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38
Easter : Easter Bundle
- 12 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
Christmas Quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Reading comprehension - Christmas in France
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Word Search
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Easter Activities - Interactive Fun Games & Puzzles Bundle Y2-5
- (0)
- $4.23
Easter: Easter Quiz 2018
- (14)
- $4.23