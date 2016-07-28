Buy five of our fun 'Complete the Picture' holidays symmetry packs for the price of four. 90 pages of NO PREP fun symmetry activities - 3 versions of each picture for differentiation - perfect for math centers, morning work or fast finishers. This pack contains our Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Valentines and Earth Day packs.



Each picture comes in three levels of difficulty for differentiation in the classroom. A half picture - the student completes the other half and then colors symmetrically. A partially completed picture (completed on the left plus an outline on the right) providing some guidance in symmetrical drawing - the student completes and then colors symmetrically. A complete picture - the student just colors each side symmetrically.