Children read the sentences and decide which synonym could best replace the underlined word in the sentence.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • WOW_word_activity[1].doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 9, 2011

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Worksheet

doc, 27 KB

WOW_word_activity[1]

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades