This is a cross curricular multisensory resource. This resource is a study guide template where you can make changes on the document. Please be sure to save the original resource. The reason for the creation of this resource was to support students who, based on IEP requirements, are provided with study guides. The problem with many study guides is that only the concepts being tested are provided. Students with 504 Plans, ESL/ELL students and classified students are typically developing foundational skills, unlike some of their peers. There is nothing more important then developing key skills like inferencing, predicting, and the ability to apply new concepts with prior knowledge to make "connections."



This study guide provides a way to continue to develop the high order thinking skills, not just providing test material. In the end, many students who use study guides to memorize will not recall or lack the ability to communicate the essence of concepts from previous weeks. Therefore, this multisensory tool is a method to continue to develop skills without requiring additional time outside the class or home. Skills are repetitiously repeated throughout the school year, and students have a stronger opportunity to increase higher thinking skills.



Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)



