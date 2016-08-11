This is a cross curricular multisensory resource. This resource is a study guide template where you can make changes on the document. Please be sure to save the original resource. The reason for the creation of this resource was to support students who, based on IEP requirements, are provided with study guides. The problem with many study guides is that only the concepts being tested are provided. Students with 504 Plans, ESL/ELL students and classified students are typically developing foundational skills, unlike some of their peers. There is nothing more important then developing key skills like inferencing, predicting, and the ability to apply new concepts with prior knowledge to make "connections."
This study guide provides a way to continue to develop the high order thinking skills, not just providing test material. In the end, many students who use study guides to memorize will not recall or lack the ability to communicate the essence of concepts from previous weeks. Therefore, this multisensory tool is a method to continue to develop skills without requiring additional time outside the class or home. Skills are repetitiously repeated throughout the school year, and students have a stronger opportunity to increase higher thinking skills.
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
Key Terms: older students; study guides; dyslexia; learning differences; cognitive skills; time management; beyond memorization; internalization; parents; Orton Gillingham instruction; OG; tutoring; tutor resources; science; history; government; chemistry; biology; content areas support; word document
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Pedagogy and professional development / Classroom practice
- Special educational needs / Attention deficit / and hyperactivity disorder (ADD / ADHD)
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Gifted and talented
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty / Dyslexia
- Whole school / Tutor time
Other resources by this author
Know the Code: Suffixes -ure & -ture
- (2)
- $5.35
Know the Code: Bundle of Suffixes
- 4 Resources
- $13.15
Substitute Plans: Detailed and Meaningful - NO PREP
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Revision: Revision lesson Toolkit
- 8 Resources
- $4.23
DIRT Worksheet (Christmas Edition!)
- (9)
- $7.03
Christmas DIRT Worksheet Bundle!
- 5 Resources
- $7.03
New resources
100 plus plenary ideas - ideal for inspiration, quick, fun plenaries or new teachers
- (1)
- $2.82
A Christmas Carol: The Context of Victorian Britain!
- (2)
- $4.23
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas - KS3 Comprehension Activities Booklet!
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Using adjectives
- (0)
- $2.82
Vocabulary wheel
- (0)
- $2.82
Bayonet Charge - Ted Hughes - Bundle!
- 4 Resources
- $5.63