Terminating and Repeating Decimals Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.NS.2D

Everything you need to introduce and practice terminating and repeating decimals. Included in this product:
-Terminating and Repeating Decimals Guided Notes
-Terminating and Repeating Decimals Practice Page
-Terminating and Repeating Decimals Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Answer keys

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • TerminatingandRepeatingDecimalsNotes.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 33 MB

TerminatingandRepeatingDecimalsNotes

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades