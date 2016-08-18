Connect Literature and Math



The BFG is a magical novel that creates a love for reading in all children. So why can’t this beloved novel, also inspire a love of math? That was my ultimate goal when creating this packet. The main objective of this lesson is to connect literature and math in a manner that is scrumdiddlyumptious!



The BFG Math Companion contains 27 FUN lessons that address skills in Operations and Algebraic Thinking, Numbers and Operations in Base Ten, Numbers and Operations in Fractions, Measurement and Data, and Geometry.



27 Pages of Math Printables with an Answer Key



Operations and Algebraic Thinking

*Scrumdiddlyumptious – Communicative and Associative Property

*Spikesticking Beanstalk – Multiplication Story Problem

*Bishing and Walloping – Multiplication Story Problem

*Gunghummers & Bogswinkles – Multi Method Multiplication

*Wellies and Lamas– Division in Five Ways

*Repulsant Snozzcumber – Arrays

*An Honorable Giant – Arrays

*Swashboggling Ears – Multiples

*Whoppsy-Whiffling Dreams - Prime and Composite Numbers



Numbers and Operations in Base Ten

*Something Tall and Black – Place Value

*Still as a Mouse – Subtraction

*Gigglehouses & Boggleboxes – Addition & Subtraction Story Problems

*A Dream Blowing Giant – Number Collection Box

*Full of Crodswoggle – Expanding Form, Odd, Even & Ordering Numbers



Numbers and Operations – Fractions

*Craggy Mountains – Fractions

*The Journey to the Mountain – Fractions



Measurement and Data

*Moonlight Fields – Inches, Centimeters & Millimeters

*Dillions of Different Flavors – Bar Graphs

*The Precious Dream – Conversion & Measurement

*Lemon Colored Sun – Measurement Word Problems

*Grobsludging Hole – Elapsed Time

*Thingalingaling – Rounding Numbers & Place Value Strategy

*Sloshbuckling Noisy Bellypoppers – Median, Mode, Mean & Range

*Human Beans – Coordinates

*Bursting at the Bottom – Probability



Geometry

*Land of Noddy – Acute & Obtuse Angels

*A Golden Phizzwizard – Geometry Match



Happy Learning!



