Connect Literature and Math
The BFG is a magical novel that creates a love for reading in all children. So why can’t this beloved novel, also inspire a love of math? That was my ultimate goal when creating this packet. The main objective of this lesson is to connect literature and math in a manner that is scrumdiddlyumptious!
The BFG Math Companion contains 27 FUN lessons that address skills in Operations and Algebraic Thinking, Numbers and Operations in Base Ten, Numbers and Operations in Fractions, Measurement and Data, and Geometry.
27 Pages of Math Printables with an Answer Key
Operations and Algebraic Thinking
*Scrumdiddlyumptious – Communicative and Associative Property
*Spikesticking Beanstalk – Multiplication Story Problem
*Bishing and Walloping – Multiplication Story Problem
*Gunghummers & Bogswinkles – Multi Method Multiplication
*Wellies and Lamas– Division in Five Ways
*Repulsant Snozzcumber – Arrays
*An Honorable Giant – Arrays
*Swashboggling Ears – Multiples
*Whoppsy-Whiffling Dreams - Prime and Composite Numbers
Numbers and Operations in Base Ten
*Something Tall and Black – Place Value
*Still as a Mouse – Subtraction
*Gigglehouses & Boggleboxes – Addition & Subtraction Story Problems
*A Dream Blowing Giant – Number Collection Box
*Full of Crodswoggle – Expanding Form, Odd, Even & Ordering Numbers
Numbers and Operations – Fractions
*Craggy Mountains – Fractions
*The Journey to the Mountain – Fractions
Measurement and Data
*Moonlight Fields – Inches, Centimeters & Millimeters
*Dillions of Different Flavors – Bar Graphs
*The Precious Dream – Conversion & Measurement
*Lemon Colored Sun – Measurement Word Problems
*Grobsludging Hole – Elapsed Time
*Thingalingaling – Rounding Numbers & Place Value Strategy
*Sloshbuckling Noisy Bellypoppers – Median, Mode, Mean & Range
*Human Beans – Coordinates
*Bursting at the Bottom – Probability
Geometry
*Land of Noddy – Acute & Obtuse Angels
*A Golden Phizzwizard – Geometry Match
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Geometry and measures / Angles
- Math / Geometry and measures / Time
- Math / Number
- Math / Number / Addition and subtraction
- Math / Number / Factors, multiples and primes
- Math / Number / Fractions, decimals, percentage, equivalence
- Math / Number / Multiplication and division
- Math / Number / Place value
- Math / Number / Rounding and estimation
Other resources by this author
Wonder by R.J. Palacio {Comprehension, Art, Writing, Vocabulary, & Bully Bingo}
- (0)
- $6.99
The One and Only Ivan {Novel Study, Comprehension Questions Fan & Game Board}
- (0)
- $4.99
The Witches by Roald Dahl {22 Pages of Questions & 24 Pages of Activities}
- (0)
- $6.99
Popular paid resources
Angles KS2
- (45)
- $4.93
Angles Maze Activity
- (0)
- $2.82
SATs Reasoning Daily Revision Year 6
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
New resources
Circle Theorems Revision Exercise #9
- (1)
- FREE
Y5 Shape & Angles Free Taster
- (1)
- FREE
Trigonometry with Bearings
- (1)
- $5.63
Updated resources
Angle Facts 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE
Bearings 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE
Angles in Triangles (Treasure Hunt)
- (2)
- FREE