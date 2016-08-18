Connect Literature and Math

The BFG is a magical novel that creates a love for reading in all children. So why can’t this beloved novel, also inspire a love of math? That was my ultimate goal when creating this packet. The main objective of this lesson is to connect literature and math in a manner that is scrumdiddlyumptious!

The BFG Math Companion contains 27 FUN lessons that address skills in Operations and Algebraic Thinking, Numbers and Operations in Base Ten, Numbers and Operations in Fractions, Measurement and Data, and Geometry.

27 Pages of Math Printables with an Answer Key

Operations and Algebraic Thinking
*Scrumdiddlyumptious – Communicative and Associative Property
*Spikesticking Beanstalk – Multiplication Story Problem
*Bishing and Walloping – Multiplication Story Problem
*Gunghummers & Bogswinkles – Multi Method Multiplication
*Wellies and Lamas– Division in Five Ways
*Repulsant Snozzcumber – Arrays
*An Honorable Giant – Arrays
*Swashboggling Ears – Multiples
*Whoppsy-Whiffling Dreams - Prime and Composite Numbers

Numbers and Operations in Base Ten
*Something Tall and Black – Place Value
*Still as a Mouse – Subtraction
*Gigglehouses & Boggleboxes – Addition & Subtraction Story Problems
*A Dream Blowing Giant – Number Collection Box
*Full of Crodswoggle – Expanding Form, Odd, Even & Ordering Numbers

Numbers and Operations – Fractions
*Craggy Mountains – Fractions
*The Journey to the Mountain – Fractions

Measurement and Data
*Moonlight Fields – Inches, Centimeters & Millimeters
*Dillions of Different Flavors – Bar Graphs
*The Precious Dream – Conversion & Measurement
*Lemon Colored Sun – Measurement Word Problems
*Grobsludging Hole – Elapsed Time
*Thingalingaling – Rounding Numbers & Place Value Strategy
*Sloshbuckling Noisy Bellypoppers – Median, Mode, Mean & Range
*Human Beans – Coordinates
*Bursting at the Bottom – Probability

Geometry
*Land of Noddy – Acute & Obtuse Angels
*A Golden Phizzwizard – Geometry Match

Happy Learning!

Renee Smalley

$5.99

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-BFG-Math-Companion-PDF.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 4 MB

The-BFG-Math-Companion-PDF

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades