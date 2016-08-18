The BFG Movie Companion



The BFG Movie Companion was designed as a creative way for students to celebrate the much anticipated release of The BFG movie directed by Steven Spielberg.



This packet contains 5 unique motion picture activities that focus on skills such as comparing/contrasting, analyzing movie elements and justifying opinions about the film.



This packet includes the following 5 movie activities:



Activity #1

*Whoopsy-Whiffling Motion Picture – Trifold Brochure

Does your class enjoy sharing their thoughts and expressing their opinions? If so, then this brochure is perfect for your classroom. In this trifold, students have the opportunity to write a letter to the director, list five reasons why the movie is Whoopsy-Whiffling, analyze aspects of the movie and illustrate the most memorial scene from the motion picture.



Activity #2

*Dillions of Gobblefunk – Candy Box Movie Comparison

Grasp those crayons, colored pencils or markers and let the imagination flow. Students create an interactive one of a kind candy bar that they would enjoy eating while watching the movie. Inside of the candy bar, students list five ways that the film is different from the novel.



Activity #3

*My Jumbly Thoughts – Pop up Activity

A pop-up activity is a engaging craft that can serve as a platform for students to express their thoughts about the film in a creative, hands-on way. Students will choose a boy or girl pop up character and then answer writing prompts such as: An interesting thought I have is….



Activity #4

*Crodscollop Flick and Novel Rating - Mini Book

The Crodscollop Flick and Novel Rating mini book provides a quick and fun way for students to evaluate the movie by rating the novel and flick. What is more, learners justify their rating by supporting their answer.



Activity #5

*Scrumdiddlyumptious Flick – 3D Popcorn Box

Yum! Yum! Yum! The highlight of The BFG movie packet is creating a 3D popcorn box filled with buttery popcorn words to describe the movie. This activity is guaranteed to be a hit with your students. In this project, students create a new title for the motion picture, illustrate the scariest giant and write about events in the movie that can and can not occur in real life.



Happy Learning!



Renee Smalley