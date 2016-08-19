*The BFG was recently revised. Updates include an answer key for the comprehension questions and improvements to the fonts/layout of the novel study packet.



The BFG by Roald Dahl



The BFG is an amazing novel by Roald Dahl about a little girl named Sophie who is whisked away in the middle of the night by a giant. At first, Sophie is worried that she will be eaten, but she quickly learns that she is in the presence of a kind and loving giant. The BFG has been a classic in my classroom for many years. This novel is a must read for all children!



This unit contains three different files to allow for differentiation in your classroom. The first packet contains 48 printables focusing on comprehension and reading/writing skills. The second packet is 24 pages of comprehension questions and the third packet is 24 pages of reading/writing skills. Simply choose a packet that works best for your students!



Included in this novel study are:



Reading Comprehension Questions for Every Chapter - 24 Pages



Plus 24 Pages of Reading/Writing Activities

*Character Analysis

*Make a Prediction

*Fantasy vs. Realism

*Sequence

*Compare and Contrast

*KWHL - Giants

*Tasty Treats - Match the Country with Taste

*Summary

*Beginning, Middle, and End

*Plot

*Visualization

*Story Map

*My Least Favorite Food

*Story Strip Sequencer

*Context Clues

*Main Idea

*Dream Big - Writing Prompt

*One Look is Worth a Thousand Words- Character Description

*What are my Questions

*Newspaper Article

*Drawing Conclusions

*The BFG Book Recommendation

*Squiggle Art - Design a New Cover



This highlight of this product is a tremendously fun Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project. A dodecahedron is any polyhedron with twelve flat faces. Students will complete twelve reading and writing extension activities for the novel The BFG and then construct the dodecahedron by solving a puzzle!



Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project



*Cause and Effect

*Fact and Opinion

*Draw the Vocabulary Word

*Novel Award – Writing Prompt

*Visualizing

*Giant Country – Five Senses

*Character Birthday Present – Writing Prompt

*Biopoem - Sophie

*Character Traits – BFG and Fleshlumpeater

*A Character Like Me

*Life Lesson – Story Message

*Book Sequel – Writing Prompt



Renee Smalley