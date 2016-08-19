*The BFG was recently revised. Updates include an answer key for the comprehension questions and improvements to the fonts/layout of the novel study packet.

The BFG by Roald Dahl

The BFG is an amazing novel by Roald Dahl about a little girl named Sophie who is whisked away in the middle of the night by a giant. At first, Sophie is worried that she will be eaten, but she quickly learns that she is in the presence of a kind and loving giant. The BFG has been a classic in my classroom for many years. This novel is a must read for all children!

This unit contains three different files to allow for differentiation in your classroom. The first packet contains 48 printables focusing on comprehension and reading/writing skills. The second packet is 24 pages of comprehension questions and the third packet is 24 pages of reading/writing skills. Simply choose a packet that works best for your students!

Included in this novel study are:

Reading Comprehension Questions for Every Chapter - 24 Pages

Plus 24 Pages of Reading/Writing Activities
*Character Analysis
*Make a Prediction
*Fantasy vs. Realism
*Sequence
*Compare and Contrast
*KWHL - Giants
*Tasty Treats - Match the Country with Taste
*Summary
*Beginning, Middle, and End
*Plot
*Visualization
*Story Map
*My Least Favorite Food
*Story Strip Sequencer
*Context Clues
*Main Idea
*Dream Big - Writing Prompt
*One Look is Worth a Thousand Words- Character Description
*What are my Questions
*Newspaper Article
*Drawing Conclusions
*The BFG Book Recommendation
*Squiggle Art - Design a New Cover

This highlight of this product is a tremendously fun Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project. A dodecahedron is any polyhedron with twelve flat faces. Students will complete twelve reading and writing extension activities for the novel The BFG and then construct the dodecahedron by solving a puzzle!

Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project

*Cause and Effect
*Fact and Opinion
*Draw the Vocabulary Word
*Novel Award – Writing Prompt
*Visualizing
*Giant Country – Five Senses
*Character Birthday Present – Writing Prompt
*Biopoem - Sophie
*Character Traits – BFG and Fleshlumpeater
*A Character Like Me
*Life Lesson – Story Message
*Book Sequel – Writing Prompt

Happy Learning!

Renee Smalley

