the Cold War- Vietnam War: Dear America: Letters Home from Vietnam - Video guide
full video can be found on youtube. Hyper link on handout
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Suffrage and civil rights
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Terrorism
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
ARose90
NEW OCR A: Cold War Assessment + Prep
Assessment for the Cold War section of the International Relations syllabus. Lesson includes differentiated activities, assessment question (found ...
- (0)
- $7.04
ARose90
NEW OCR A International: Afghanistan '79
Lesson looking at the Soviet Afghanistan war 1979 - 89. Lesson includes a ‘menu’ style main task where studenst choose the activities they wish to ...
- (0)
- $5.63
History_jo
Mock Exam: Civil Rights and Vietnam War paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 GCSE History (USA at home and abroad)
A teacher created full mock exam which includes questions from both the Civil Rights and Vietnam War sections of the paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 History GC...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
LauraMeadowcroft
AQA 8145 America 1920-70: McCarthyism
Lesson exploring what McCarthyism was and the impact. Model answer starter (from previous lesson), educational Cold War film from 1950s to introduc...
- (1)
- $5.63
drummerJ101
Timelines containing all of the main events necessary for GCSE History
Timelines for the history subjects: America in the 1920s; The rise of Nazi Germany; The Vietnam War; Origins, Crises and the End of the Cold War. T...
- (1)
- FREE
j_leemosley
Conflict and Tension: How did the Gulf of Tonkin incident affect the Vietnam War? (L4)
A lesson that looks at how the war escalated under LBJ and after the Tonkin incident. This lesson is very much teacher led, with points to get stud...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
planmylesson
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
A 28 page revision guide and workbook. This booklet contains detailed grade 9 knowledge and information on all aspects of Unit 2 Cold War Crisis 19...
- (0)
- $7.03
azreal1983
Gorbachev, New Thinking and Chernoybl.
*** If the preview slides are out of sequence, it is a TES issue. The download is in order*** Hi, this lesson looks at Glasnost and Perestroika, wh...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
sfy773
The US Space Shuttle Bundle
The US Space Shuttle Bundle A range of shuttle related activities.
- 9 Resources
- $22.54