This is a double-sided worksheet for The Stranger, as published in Houghton and Mifflin Reading 4, that is tri-folded into a pamphlet.



It includes an illustration section, a past tense vocabulary practice (10 words), a Write a Poem activity OR a Create Character Cards for the four seasons activity (according to teacher preference), comprehension questions (5), and a 5 Star review/recommendation section.



An instruction page and answer key are included.



There are two versions of the create a poem activity; an acrostic with the word AUTUMN or a blank template for any other kind of poem.