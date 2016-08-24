The United States and Japan Relations: What led to WWII: Matching worksheet
Directions:
Identify which event matches with its correct answer in order to find out how they affected relations between the United States and Japan and created tension that helped lead to World War II.


1. Treaty of Portsmouth, 1905

2. Gentleman’s Agreement, 1907

3. Tour of the Great White Fleet, 1907

4. Distribution of mandates, Treaty of Versailles, 1919

5. Nine-Power Treaty, 1922

6. US National Origins Act, 1924

7. Japan in Manchuria, 1931; Stimson Doctrine, 1932

8. Japan in China, 1937

9. Panay incident, 1938

10. US embargoes on trade with Japan 1940-41

11. Hull-Nomura meetings in Washington, spring 1942

