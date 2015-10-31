Calculate, Reverse Calculate and Interpret.

With additional activities Weighting and Inflation.

Includes: Theory and many differentiated activities (individual, paired and group)

$1.41

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-uses-of-index-numbers-(improved-version).pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 31, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Whole lesson

pptx, 197 KB

The-uses-of-index-numbers-(improved-version)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades