This is a combined literature and grammar unit by Middle School Novel Units Inc. that contains everything you need to teach the novel and more! Included in the unit are pre-reading, active-reading and post-reading activities with grammar lessons, literary activities, a literary terms and elements matching quiz, a final essay test with grading rubric, and other activities just for fun!

Types of Activities Included:
Literature Circle Roles
Figurative Language
Literary Terms and Elements
Pre-reading Activities
Active Reading Activities
Post Reading Activities
Setting & Point of View
Mood
Plagiarism & Foreshadowing and Prediction
Antagonist and Protagonist
Simple and Compound Sentences
Synopsis/Summary
Thought Questions
Parts of Speech Activities: Nouns, Verbs, Pronouns, Adjectives, Prepositional Phrases
Main Idea
Subjects and Predicates
Chronological Order
Climax and Rising and Falling Action
Author Activities
Matching Quiz on Literary Terms and Elements of a Story
Answers to Matching Quiz on Literary Terms and Elements of a Story
Final Essay Test
Rubric for Final Essay Test
Quiz Creating Activity
Test Creating Activity
Answers to Grammar Activities

