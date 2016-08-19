Ticket nach Berlin is a series about 2 teams that compete with various different tasks in Germany.



I created these lessons to go along with the Series Ticket Nach Berlin by the Goethe Institut and Deutsche Welle. Both of these organizations have very good pre made teaching materials for the series, but I found that my Level 4 students needed a better introduction to the series that focused on some important vocab.



In these materials there are vocabulary activities for the Series introduction as well an activity to practice subordinating conjunctions.