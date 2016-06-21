Titration-investigation-Power-station-emissions

The aim of this experiment is to use results of a titration to perform a calculation linked to a real life example of measuring sulphur dioxide emissions from a power station. The scenario is that students are given a solution of sulfuric acid produced when waste gas from a power station is bubbled through hydrogen peroxide. They perform a titration the sulfuric acid against a known solution of sodium carbonate then use the results to calculate the mass of sulfur dioxide in the waste gas.
Included in the PowerPoint is an introduction to the experiment, teachers notes, results table, instructions for students, advice on performing titrations and how to do the calculations. Depending on the group, different levels of support can be given.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
