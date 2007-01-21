A lesson to teach traditional tales. Using the Billy Beast parody of Beauty and the Beast by Laurence Anholt, it includes the initial reading of Billy Beast, imaginative writing about the wedding feast (snot sandwiches, anyone?), focused on writing and conventions and a comparison of the traditional Beauty and the Beast story and the film. This includes a planning sheet, differentiated comprehension sheets for Monday, differentiated writing sheets for Tuesday and a table sheet for comparing the film and book for Friday.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 21, 2007
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers.
