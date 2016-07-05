Valentine's Day Common Core Math Puzzles for the third grade.
Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles with a Valentine's Day theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the 3rd grade.
Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the story goes. (multiplication - 3.OA.7)
Bubble Math - Compare the fractions and discover a picture hidden in the bubbles. (comparing fractions, 3.NF.3d)
Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (subtraction, 3.NBT.2)
Math Grid Puzzles - Draw different items onto a grid depending on the answers to the math problems. (multiplication, 3.OA.7)
Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition and subtraction of 3 digit numbers, 3.NBT.2).
Answer key is included!
This can also be used as a review for 4th grade.
All graphics are originals and designed by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 32
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint
- (17)
- $19.72
Work of Others - Designer Information and Inspiration
- (0)
- $4.23
Sustainability and the Environment Learning Mat
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
The Iron Man - DT Lesson linked to LKS2 English SOW
- (1)
- $2.82
Solidworks Projects
- (1)
- FREE
Standard components: fasteners, seals and bindings CARD SORT
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
People, Culture and Society Learning Mat. AQA GCSE D&T.
- (0)
- $2.82
Risk Assessments - Textile Dyes
- (0)
- $2.82
AQA GCSE D&T NEA tracker
- (0)
- $2.82