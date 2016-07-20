This fun and well-designed worksheet is comprised for 10 different images where students will be responsible to identify those images and then choose one of three letters that makes the same beginning sound. Students will develop their phonemic awareness while following the theme of the topic.
RF.K.1, RF.K.1d, RF.K.2d, RF.1.2, RF.1.2c, RF.1.2d
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
- Understanding the world / Festivals and celebrations
- Understanding the world / Special days
Other resources by this author
Hashtag_Teached
Five (5) Sentence Summary Paragraph Outline Template
This graphic organizer facilitates students planning for writing a summary or paragraph. Following the five sentence template, students will be pro...
- (0)
- $2.00
Hashtag_Teached
Student Friendly Weekly Behavior Tracker Form
This tracking form reflects the traditional color system behavior system. It mimics the stoplight system of Red, Yellow, and Green do signify obvio...
- (0)
- $2.00
Hashtag_Teached
Characteristics of Famous People Brainstorm Template
Check out this simple brainstorm template in which student can list and identify the various characteristics of famous people. Students will then b...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
littlemisstechnical
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
30 pages of phonics activities perfect for practising alien words from phase 2-5 for the Phonics screening check.
- (29)
- $7.04
SALE
Lead_Practitioner
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
A fully differentiated revision guide for KS4 students to prepare for Language Paper 1 - Explorations in Creative Reading and Writing - of the new ...
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
BookPagez
What Do You Do When Something Wants To Eat You? Lesson Plans and Activities Package, 2nd Grade
This set of lesson plans, resources, and activities is for use with “What Do You Do When Something Wants To Eat You?” by Steve Jenkins. It can be u...
- (0)
- $12.50
New resources
NewsFlashEnglish
Artificial Intelligence
Today, we are going to talk about artificial intelligence. It is supposedly the future. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is intelligence displayed b...
- (1)
- FREE
TandLGuru
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
This interesting and engaging lesson enables students to know what colons and semi-colons are and when they should be used, to understand the effec...
- (2)
- $4.23
lukeliamlion
Read and colour clouds
I used this as an independent follow up activity to reading Brown Bear, Brown Bear to give the children practice in reading colour words. I did as ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Posters Labels Playdough Mats
This mixed pack for colour words contains posters, labels and playdough mats - all useful for colour word recognition. The posters are a valuable r...
- (0)
- $4.23
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Station Fun
Colour words are used frequently within texts that younger students read. It is therefore important that students learn to recognise them quickly a...
- (0)
- $4.23
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Workbook
Colour words are used frequently within texts that younger students read. It is therefore important that students learn to recognise them quickly a...
- (0)
- $4.93