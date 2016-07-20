For this vocabulary center, students will be required to read a story of their (or your) choice, identify 5 vocabulary words they struggled with, attempt to define those words based on context clues, and then check their definition using a friend, teacher, dictionary or other source. This simple set of instructions is presented in a kid-friendly way and is perfect for new and struggling readers!
RF.1.3g, RF.1.4a, RF.2.4c, RF.3.4a
