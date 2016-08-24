War & Conflict Unit Assessment
America: 20th / 21st Century Wars and Conflicts

Background:
During the 20th -21st Century America became a major world power in international affairs. With great power comes great responsibility. America has therefore been involved in many different “wars” and conflicts with many different countries and groups.

Task:
It is your job, to research a conflict/war and present the information using the outline attached.

Format:
You can choose to do any of the following:

• Research Paper
• PowerPoint/ Prezi
• Movie
• Collage
• Board Game
• Poster
• Newspaper
• Magazine
• CD/DVD
• Anything else just run it by me



Grading:
MYP Criteria A and C

