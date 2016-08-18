Oregon Trail:





Directions: Today, and only today- you will be allowed to play one of my favorite games growing up- Oregon Trail. It is your job to learn about the Wild West/ Westward Expansion- by going to the webpage https://archive.org/details/msdos_Oregon_Trail_The_1990 and completing the graphic organizer below. Note: For some reason you CANNOT open this with Chrome; so choose a different search engine.