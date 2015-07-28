Free
An ecosystem, simply defined, is a community of all the living and non-living things in a specific geographic area. An ecosystem can be very small or extremely large. Learn about some of the systems used to identify the boundaries of an ecosystem, and learn about some of the ecosystems in Montana. Even if your students are not from Montana or the Rocky Mountain West, this one-page handout will help them think about how to define their own ecosystems.
SuziT9
