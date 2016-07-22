Wild West Careers: Outlaws and Lawmen
This product contains 9 one-page reading passages covering Outlaws, Lawmen (Sheriffs and Marshals), Billy the Kid, Jesse James, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Wild Bill Hickok, Bass Reeves, Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, the Battle at the OK Corral and more. This product is also perfect for SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS, enrichment learning, homeschool or co-ops! The reading passages are great for CLOSE READING with any non-fiction graphic organizer (not included). THIS LESSON INCLUDES READING PASSAGES, ACTIVITIES, REVIEW GAME, WORKSHEET AND TEACHER’S KEY.
In the early days of western settlement, towns had small populations and law enforcement was almost non-existent. In most communities, this was not a problem. However, there were exceptions: it was not unusual for a small mining camp to turn into an unruly settlement and an unruly settlement to become a lawless town. It was an era known for stagecoach and bank robberies; gunfights and cattle rustling.
Reading Passages: *
9 one-page reading passages covering the following topics:
• The Crimes, the Outlaws and the Lawmen
• The Lawmen
• Billy the Kid
• Jesse and Frank James and the Younger Brothers
• Robert Leroy Parker and Harry Alonzo Longabaugh
• Belle Starr
• Wild Bill Hickok and Bass Reeves
• Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday
• The Shootout at the O.K. Corral
• Changes in the Wild West
Activities:
This product includes the following classroom activities:
Job Application – Town Marshal
Create a Wanted Poster!
Outlaw Slang
Outlaws and Lawmen Review
Venn-Diagram
Coloring Pages
Mad Libs
Outlaws and Lawmen Bingo Words and Clues
Outlaws vs. Marshals (Capture the Flag)
This is one lesson in a series of “Wild, Wild West Careers Lesson Plans.” Each of the Wild, Wild West Careers lesson plans covers the career and information about the time period as it relates to the career. The series covers the United States during the 1800s, including events that contributed to Western Expansion. Each lesson can also be used individually.
*These Reading Passages also appear in my other Wild West History Products
