Wonder is an inspirational novel about a ten year old boy named August who was born with a face abnormality that frightens people when they look at him. Due to numerous surgeries and health issues, August has been home schooled his entire life. But, this school year is different because his parents realize that it is time for August to face a world that isn't always kind to people who are different.
This 129 page unit contains comprehension questions, vocabulary work, extension activities, bully bingo, precept posters to hang in your classroom, a writing project, and a Picasso inspired art project.
Due to the large size of this novel, I have created 6 different PDF files that allow you to easily print the pages that you will use in your classroom. In addition, the packet is divided into eight sections that are easily identified by different borders and by different character’s point of view.
This lesson features clipart/fonts from Scrappin Doodles, KB Fonts, Dancing Crayon Designs, Creative Clips Digital Design, and Digi Web Studio.
Reading Level: Grade Equivalent 4.8
Lexile Measure: 790L
Guided Reading: U
63 Pages of Comprehension Questions and 8 Pages of Vocabulary Activities
9 Pages of Book Extension Activities
*Cause and Effect
*Fact and Opinion
*What are My Questions
*Picture This: Symbolism
*Story Strip Sequencer
*Squiggle Art
*One Look is Worth a Thousand Words
*Postcard
*Book Recommendation
Bully Bingo
Bully Bingo is an exciting and educational way to learn thirty two words related to bullying. Students will be provided with a definition and sentence clue in order to figure out the word. The winner shouts “Stop Bullying.”
Mr. Brown’s Precept Posters and Writing Booklet
A 10 page writing booklet that encourages students to think about kindness and making good choices. In addition, there are ten precept posters to hang in your classroom.
Picasso Inspired Art Project
Students will create a unique representation of themselves and discuss what makes them a special person.
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Wonder by R.J. Palacio {Comprehension, Art, Writing, Vocabulary, & Bully Bingo}
- (0)
- $6.99
The One and Only Ivan {Novel Study, Comprehension Questions Fan & Game Board}
- (0)
- $4.99
The Witches by Roald Dahl {22 Pages of Questions & 24 Pages of Activities}
- (0)
- $6.99
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23