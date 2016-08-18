Wonder is an inspirational novel about a ten year old boy named August who was born with a face abnormality that frightens people when they look at him. Due to numerous surgeries and health issues, August has been home schooled his entire life. But, this school year is different because his parents realize that it is time for August to face a world that isn't always kind to people who are different.



This 129 page unit contains comprehension questions, vocabulary work, extension activities, bully bingo, precept posters to hang in your classroom, a writing project, and a Picasso inspired art project.



Due to the large size of this novel, I have created 6 different PDF files that allow you to easily print the pages that you will use in your classroom. In addition, the packet is divided into eight sections that are easily identified by different borders and by different character’s point of view.



Reading Level: Grade Equivalent 4.8

Lexile Measure: 790L

Guided Reading: U



63 Pages of Comprehension Questions and 8 Pages of Vocabulary Activities



9 Pages of Book Extension Activities

*Cause and Effect

*Fact and Opinion

*What are My Questions

*Picture This: Symbolism

*Story Strip Sequencer

*Squiggle Art

*One Look is Worth a Thousand Words

*Postcard

*Book Recommendation



Bully Bingo

Bully Bingo is an exciting and educational way to learn thirty two words related to bullying. Students will be provided with a definition and sentence clue in order to figure out the word. The winner shouts “Stop Bullying.”



Mr. Brown’s Precept Posters and Writing Booklet

A 10 page writing booklet that encourages students to think about kindness and making good choices. In addition, there are ten precept posters to hang in your classroom.



Picasso Inspired Art Project

Students will create a unique representation of themselves and discuss what makes them a special person.



