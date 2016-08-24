World War I: Should the United States Join the League of Nations? Worksheet



After the Paris Peace Conference, the United States had to decide whether to join the League of Nations. The League’s purpose was to help maintain peace in the world. In the political cartoon below, Wilson overloads a dove, a symbol of peace, with a large, heavy branch representing the League of Nations.





Read the options below, THEN YOU MAKE THE CALL… Should the US join the League of Nations?