Write an equation from a diagram: Practice and Review (CCSS.8.EE.C.7b.) is a great way to practice, review and assess students' understanding of writing an equation from a diagram (CCSS.8.EE.B.7b). One set of cards has diagrams. The other set has equations to match. Students match the equations to the diagrams through scavenger hunts, games, and more. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.
See how I use these and other matching cards in the two part series on practice and review on the blog.
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with other 8th grade math or Algebra activities
- Host a 8th grade math or Algebra scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using the cards to make matches
A great addition to your 8th grade/Pre-Algebra and Algebra math review and practice and for differentiation.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- Set of interactive notebook problem and matching cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
