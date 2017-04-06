With most spelling assessments, you have a few tests to use over the year. With this resource, you will have hundreds. Each test is comprised of 20 staggered question (see previews) chosen randomly from a bank of over 170+ sentences. Each test will enable pupils to demonstrate whether they are: below, working towards, meeting or exceeding age related expectations. Simply, open the resource, randomise (F9) and print! Answer sheet is included (obviously) as is a result page to track progress over the year.



ALL 44 year 1 spelling rules represented. 100s of assessments at your fingertips. Everything you need in one place. Easy to use. A great tracking tool.



(PDF previews represent a fraction of the assessments that can be created. Full instructions can be found on first page of the spreadsheet)



