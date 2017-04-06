With most spelling assessments, you have a few tests to use over the year. With this resource, you will have hundreds. Each test is comprised of 20 staggered question (see previews) chosen randomly from a bank of over 170+ sentences. Each test will enable pupils to demonstrate whether they are: below, working towards, meeting or exceeding age related expectations. Simply, open the resource, randomise (F9) and print! Answer sheet is included (obviously) as is a result page to track progress over the year.

ALL 44 year 1 spelling rules represented. 100s of assessments at your fingertips. Everything you need in one place. Easy to use. A great tracking tool.

(PDF previews represent a fraction of the assessments that can be created. Full instructions can be found on first page of the spreadsheet)

More like this…

Year 1 Science Assessments
Year 1 Maths Assessments and Tracking
Year 1 Mental Arithmetic
Year 1 Spelling & Handwriting Generator

$8.44

Buy nowSave for later
  • SA1.pdf
  • SAA1.pdf
  • SA2.pdf
  • SAA2.pdf
  • QB.pdf
  • Year-1-Spelling-Assessments.xlsx

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 6, 2017

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

pdf, 156 KB

SA1

Other

pdf, 81 KB

SAA1

Other

pdf, 155 KB

SA2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 42%

Bundle

KS1: Spellings Bundle

$28.16

Bundle

Primary Spellings Pack

$42.25

Bundle

Primary Spelling Assessments

$25.34

Categories & Grades