Here are 3 complete student work booklets for the new KS3 Food & Nutrition curriculum titled Eatwell Everyday. I have differentiated and included a higher, middle and lower ability booklet in this resource for one reasonable price.
Booklet includes learning objectives, assessment for learning, weekly practical self-evaluation record with space for photographic evidence and literacy activities.
In my dept we do this booklet in a 6 week rotation but it could easily be adapted to suit a range of delivery methods by adding in extra practical lessons or written assessments.
(please note the font is Chinacat and may not be recognised on the new windows update- it shows as another font but you can easily have this installed on your PC to avoid having to change the format.)
Created: Oct 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
