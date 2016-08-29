You be the Archeologist!
Meme, what?
Mission: You are all part of a team of archeologists who have been assigned to “collect” evidence in a recently excavated location. This society from the “past” has only recently been uncovered. It will be your job to document the area and to complete the tasks below. You will do this as part of a 3-4 person team.
Objectives:
1. To understand that while archeologists are “experts” they can only make educated guesses in some cases. We must tolerate uncertainty in our study of ancient history.
2. To create a reasoned argument explaining how the evidence you have “collected” is representative of this “ancient culture”
Grading: MYP Humanities Criteria A, see rubric on back page
