Educators know how important routines are for students. We are also being pressured to include Google Drive and Apps into our lessons. This resource addresses those needs and improves classroom management.



Interactive Calendar Youtube Preview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2qdh6CkpG0



The 365 Day Interactive Warm Up Calendar will help students learn how to tell/write dates, use ordinal numbers, recite the 12 months, discuss the weather, practice spelling and learn 1 new interesting fact a day.



Any school teacher can use electronic calendar slide show, because it includes a slide for each day of the 365 days of the year! Also, since there is a slide for every day of the year you can easily reuse this resource every year without having to change it! No need to worry about changes to breaks or off days! Save yourself a lot of hassle!



Start out by asking what the date is and then click the hyperlinked date and month to go to the slide for each specific day of the year!



Each slide lists the date at the top, asks about the weather and asks students to list words starting with specific sounds (sh, pl, br, etc.). Finally, when you are ready you click and a fun fact for the day will appear! The facts include animal facts, health facts and science facts for young kids!



Use presentation at the start of every class to form a routine students can count on. Follow this warm up by filling out assignment notebooks or embed a link to your online lesson plan book and jump right into learning!



To help you get started a daily log sheet for students to fill out is included. This is a place where students can practice writing down their morning routine information.



Remember this resource is an editable format so you can personalize your classroom routine calendar!



Includes:

1. 1 student log sheet in Google Drive Format



2. 365 Day Interactive Calendar in Google Presentation Format



YOU WILL GET THE SHARED LINK. PLEASE "ADD TO MY DRIVE" TO YOUR PERSONAL DRIVE AFTER PURCHASING THEM, SO YOU HAVE THEM!



*You can download the calendar as a Power Point, but the hyperlinks will not work.