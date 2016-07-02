Division task cards are a great way for students to get individual practice while getting up and out of their seat. They can be perfect for a quick math center, individual practice, formative assessments, and more!



Included in this product:

•Task Cards (30) - 8.5x11 size

•Task cards (30) - 4 per sheet size

•Blank cards if you’d like to add/modify a question

•Answer Document - with partial problems

•Answer Document - with empty boxes

•Answer Key

•Answer Cards to put on back for the problem for self-checking