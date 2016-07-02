Division task cards are a great way for students to get individual practice while getting up and out of their seat. They can be perfect for a quick math center, individual practice, formative assessments, and more!
Included in this product:
•Task Cards (30) - 8.5x11 size
•Task cards (30) - 4 per sheet size
•Blank cards if you’d like to add/modify a question
•Answer Document - with partial problems
•Answer Document - with empty boxes
•Answer Key
•Answer Cards to put on back for the problem for self-checking
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
Categories & Grades
