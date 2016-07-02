Division task cards are a great way for students to get individual practice while getting up and out of their seat. They can be perfect for a quick math center, individual practice, formative assessments, and more!

Included in this product:
•Task Cards (30) - 8.5x11 size
•Task cards (30) - 4 per sheet size
•Blank cards if you’d like to add/modify a question
•Answer Document - with partial problems
•Answer Document - with empty boxes
•Answer Key
•Answer Cards to put on back for the problem for self-checking

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 4thGradeLongDivisionandProblemSolvingTaskCards4NBTB6.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 7 MB

4thGradeLongDivisionandProblemSolvingTaskCards4NBTB6

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades