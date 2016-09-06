This crossword is meant to be used before students begin reading Stave 3 of A CHRISTMAS CAROL.



This crossword focuses on 50 of the difficult words in Stave 3 of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. These words are not necessarily meant to be words that students will be tested over. Instead, they are, for the most part, unfamiliar words, many of which students must know the definition of in order to better understand the story. By completing this crossword, students will become familiar with these words and, it is hoped, will recall them, along with their definitions, as they encounter them in their reading.



Examples of featured words:

* Ensued (FOLLOWED)

* Adamant (STUBBORN)

* Affability (WARMTH)

* Undermine (WEAKEN)

* Livid (FURIOUS)

* Dispelled (ELIMINATED)

* Penitence (REGRET)



Here is another product over A CHRISTMAS CAROL!



* Bookmarks Plus: A CHRISTMAS CAROL edition—A Handy Little Reading Aid and a Great "Gift" for Students! Helps students keep track of main characters and provides definitions for new words—and so much more! A lot of helpful information at students’ fingertips! Students and teachers alike are delighted with these handy reading aids!



Word-Wise Language Arts Resources

—100s of unique products over the literature you teach!

Fun Teaching~Fun Learning!