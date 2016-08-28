Passive voice and active voice are tricky for students. This hands-on sorting game is the best way I've used in my classroom to engage the students and help them understand passive voice.
This is something different than the typical lecture and worksheets. Grammar can be fun!
This zip file contains the game, instructions, informational handout, examples and quiz. There are 40 games cards, 20 active and 20 passive.
Common core standards L8.1 and L8.3

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

