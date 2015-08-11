Algebra-Simplify-Expand-Solve-Factorise-Evaluate-Instructional-Terms-Match-Up-3

This is the third worksheet in this series - they have become slightly more difficult each time. Students struggle with the instructional terms that they're presented with, particularly in Algebra. When asked to expand they often attempt to solve an equation that doesn't even exist. They look at the context but often don't read the instructions, they just guess what they have to do, solving equations that don't exist etc. The aim of this exercise is to help students to get used to thinking about instructions. They firstly have to match up the instruction with the right situation and then they get to complete the exercise. It is a very good tool for revision. Answers are included.



