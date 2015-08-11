This is the third worksheet in this series - they have become slightly more difficult each time. Students struggle with the instructional terms that they're presented with, particularly in Algebra. When asked to expand they often attempt to solve an equation that doesn't even exist. They look at the context but often don't read the instructions, they just guess what they have to do, solving equations that don't exist etc. The aim of this exercise is to help students to get used to thinking about instructions. They firstly have to match up the instruction with the right situation and then they get to complete the exercise. It is a very good tool for revision. Answers are included.

This activity is included in Algebra Bundle 1 along with 5 other resources (at a worthwhile discount).
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/algebra-bundle-1-11192854

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Algebra-Simplify-Expand-Solve-Factorise-Evaluate-Instructional-Terms-Match-Up-3-Preview.pdf
  • Algebra-Simplify-Expand-Solve-Factorise-Evaluate-Instructional-Terms-Match-Up-3.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 11, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 219 KB

Algebra-Simplify-Expand-Solve-Factorise-Evaluate-Instructional-Terms-Match-Up-3-Preview

Worksheet

zip, 168 KB

Algebra-Simplify-Expand-Solve-Factorise-Evaluate-Instructional-Terms-Match-Up-3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades