All the Broken Pieces by Ann E. Burg PowerPoint. Preview the book with this PowerPoint and get your students interested in this award-winning book! Set during the Vietnam War, it tells the story about a young boy named Matt Pin from Vietnam who was airlifted out during the war after his mother begged American Soldiers to take him so he could live in the United States and have a better life.

Includes vocabulary words for students to investigate. - Greg Smith