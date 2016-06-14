All the Broken Pieces by Ann E. Burg PowerPoint. Preview the book with this PowerPoint and get your students interested in this award-winning book! Set during the Vietnam War, it tells the story about a young boy named Matt Pin from Vietnam who was airlifted out during the war after his mother begged American Soldiers to take him so he could live in the United States and have a better life.
Includes vocabulary words for students to investigate. - Greg Smith

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • AllTheBrokenPiecesbyAnnEBurgPowerPoint(1).ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 2 MB

AllTheBrokenPiecesbyAnnEBurgPowerPoint(1)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades