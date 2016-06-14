All the Broken Pieces by Ann E. Burg PowerPoint. Preview the book with this PowerPoint and get your students interested in this award-winning book! Set during the Vietnam War, it tells the story about a young boy named Matt Pin from Vietnam who was airlifted out during the war after his mother begged American Soldiers to take him so he could live in the United States and have a better life.
Includes vocabulary words for students to investigate. - Greg Smith
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
GregSmith137
Writing Process Poster Set
Use this set of writing process posters to give your students a little reminder of what to do during writer's workshop. These writing posters can b...
- (1)
- $2.00
TES PICKS
GregSmith137
Story Elements
Story Elements. This story elements summary sheet can be used with any short story. Review the main story elements, such as plot, characters, setti...
- (1)
- $2.00
GregSmith137
Freak the Mighty Quiz Chapters 1 - 8 with study guide
Study guide and quiz on Chapters 1 - 8 of the book Freak the Mighty by Rodman Philbrick. - Greg Smith
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
TES PICKS
archev
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
Resources to introduce dystopian/post-apocalyptic literature conventions to AS students, but also suitable for GCSE or KS3 students. Designed to le...
- (36)
- $7.04
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
Angelil
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
This 16-lesson (4-week) unit explores a prescribed selection of stories from volume 2 of Songs of Ourselves, as determined by Cambridge Internation...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
newromantic
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2. Learning Objective: I can use key words to describe mythological ch...
- (0)
- $4.23
SteveNoyce1
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
I made this for my students when I wanted them to revise prior units even when moving onto a new topic. Each of these starters are 5-10 mins long. ...
- (0)
- $2.82
BandDPublishing
KS4 A Christmas Carol Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS4 A Christmas Carol teaching resource pack contains ample material for detailed study of the text. Differentiated worksheets...
- (0)
- $16.90