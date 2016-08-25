Ancient China/ Hang He Yellow River Valley- Gifts of the Yellow River Brochure Assignment (great for geo.)
Focus Question: How did geography and agriculture contribute to the development and growth of ancient this Civilization?
TASK: Take the role of a scribe/priest who has traveled up and down the River. Explain to the ruler your observations about how and why the river is being used. Do this through the creation of a brochure. You want to be chosen for the Secretary of River Management so you can live in the palace and be given royal status.
Audience: The ruler and his officials.
