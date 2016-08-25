Ancient Egypt/ Nile River Valley- Rise and Fall of Old, Middle and New Kingdoms- lesson plan
1. Describe what makes a civilization rise and fall
2. Examine the three kingdoms of the Nile, describe reasons for their success and downfall
contains graphic organizer and notes page as well as reading
