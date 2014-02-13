In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at footage from sixteen 'hidden' cameras planted by scientists, which survived some of the planet's harshest winter conditions to capture the annual activities of penguin colonies in Antarctica.

Researchers from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) journeyed over 9,000 miles south to set up the cameras around Antarctica and the sub-Antarctic Island of South Georgia.

