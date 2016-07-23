Graphic organizers to help support your readers with Apples to Oregon by Deborah Hopkinson and Nancy Carpenter
Inside you will find:
About the Author Research Activity
Facts I Learned from the Author's Note
Characters/Plot/Setting Graphic Organizer
Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer
All About Delicious: Describe Delicious' Character and Draw a Picture of Her
Character Change Throughout Story Graphic Organizer (Delicious)
Time/Place Graphic Organizer
Problem/Solution Graphic Organizer
Sensory Images Graphic Organizer
Plot: Determining Importance of Events Graphic Organizer
Questions I Had Before Reading/While Reading/After Reading Graphic Organizer
Prediction with Evidence from Text Graphic Organizer
Inference with Evidence from Text Graphic Organizer
Inference with Text Clues Graphic Organizer
Lesson/Theme Response
Lesson/Theme Picture Activity
Author's Craft in Text/Example from Text Graphic Organizer
Word/Sentence I Love/Reason I Love It Graphic Organizer
Favorite/Least Favorite Part Response
What I Learned About the Oregon Trail Student Response Page
4 Comprehension Questions with Space for Student Response
2 Quotes from the Book Response Activities
Author's Craft: Humor: Thought Bubble Activity Page
Enjoy!
