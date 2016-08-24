Area of Composite Figures Including Circles Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.G.4



Everything you need to introduce and practice finding area of composite figures including circles. Included in this product:

-Area of Composite Figures Including Circles Guided Notes

-Area of Composite Figures Including Circles Practice Page

-Area of Composite Figures Including Circles Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice

-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)

-2 different exit slips (2 per page)

-Worked out Answer keys