Area of Composite Figures Including Circles Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.G.4

Everything you need to introduce and practice finding area of composite figures including circles. Included in this product:
-Area of Composite Figures Including Circles Guided Notes
-Area of Composite Figures Including Circles Practice Page
-Area of Composite Figures Including Circles Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Worked out Answer keys

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • AreaofCompositeFiguresIncludingCirclesNotes.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 32 MB

AreaofCompositeFiguresIncludingCirclesNotes

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades