Arrows Clip Art is GREAT for classroom resources, brochures, invitations, games, and more!
This MEGA PACK contains 169 high-quality COLOR and BLACK & WHITE Arrows Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
