This is a set of Astronaut Kids, boys and girls, and rockets for commercial and personal use. Perfect for your space units. This set includes:



3 standing boy astronauts

3 jumping boy astronauts

3 standing girl astronauts

3 jumping girl astronauts

5 colored rockets

3 blackline masters

1 color astronaut without a head (use with photos of your students)



Make sure to check out my SUBLIME SPACE UNIT on my blog.



http://completelykindergarten.blogspot.ae/2013/05/sublime-space-unit.html



Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!