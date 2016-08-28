Plagiarism is a big problem, and ignorance of the rules is no excuse. Help students avoid plagiarism with this simple one-page reference sheet.
You might also like:
Avoiding Plagiarism
Writing a Summary and Response Essay - Complete Unit
Writing a Research Paper - Complete Unit
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
LauraTorresELA
Opinion Reading and Writing - Driverless Cars?
Opinion writing starts with reading about both sides of the argument. Are Driverless Cars the Future of American Transportation? This packet contai...
- (1)
- $4.50
LauraTorresELA
Research Paper Complete Unit - APA Style
Writing a research paper - complete unit in APA style. This is the APA version of my best-selling MLA research paper unit found here: Writing a Res...
- (0)
- $9.50
LauraTorresELA
APA Citation Guidelines
This APA Citation Guidelines packet includes everything your secondary students need to know about formatting a paper, in-text citations, and refer...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
SALE
Lead_Practitioner
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
A fully differentiated revision guide for KS4 students to prepare for Language Paper 1 - Explorations in Creative Reading and Writing - of the new ...
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
TES PICKS
KS2History
Y6 Reading: KS2 SATS Revision
This is the ultimate revision tool for the Y6 Reading SATS test! Get ready for the 2018 KS2 reading assessments with this SATS Question Generator! ...
- (8)
- $4.23
New resources
mrphilclark
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
Three, 100 word story starters based around a photo. They have comprehension / guided reading questions attached as well as further cross curricula...
- (1)
- FREE
ndavidson91
Reading to Access Non-Fiction Texts
For use with the CCEA GCSE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: PAPER 1 SECTION B: READING TO ACCESS NON FICTION TEXTS unit. Students would read through the articles ...
- (1)
- FREE
louisee9
Mock Edexcel GCSE English Language Paper 2 (practice paper)
Practice paper for Edexcel GCSE English Language Paper 2 (non-fiction and transactional writing). All questions included, texts on the theme of civ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
MariangelC
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
The objectives of this project are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfi...
- (0)
- $8.90
MariangelC
My birthday in history
AIM: In this lesson students will create a Prezi presentation with the events that happened in history on their birth day. OBJECTIVES: To research ...
- (0)
- $2.90
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $13.00