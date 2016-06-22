PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables for Fifth Grade offers worksheets that focus on different math skills for the beginning 5th grade student. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink. There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class. You can also use these interactive worksheets in your math notebooks or journals.
These worksheets are:
Interactive: Many of the printables get students cutting and pasting answers right on each worksheet
Comprehensive: Many different skills for the second grade are covered in these worksheets
Flexible: Use them in your classroom, as homework assignments, or as work for a substitute teacher
Fun: The printables in this packet are big, engaging, and have lots of fun fonts and graphics that will make learning more enjoyable.
Skills covered:
Place Value
Multiplying Numbers
Line Plots
Math Definitions
Prime Numbers
Greater Than, Less Than or Equal To
Ordering Decimals
Numbers Written Out
Areas
Equivalent Fractions
Grids
Properties
Word Problems
Lines of Symmetry
Check out my Back to School Endless Bundle for Fifth Grade which includes this booklet and 13 others and comes with a 38% discount.
Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables - First Grade
Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables - Second Grade
Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables - Third Grade
Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables - Fourth Grade
Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables - Sixth Grade
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 30
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
