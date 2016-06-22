PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables for Fifth Grade offers worksheets that focus on different math skills for the beginning 5th grade student. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink. There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class. You can also use these interactive worksheets in your math notebooks or journals.



These worksheets are:



Interactive: Many of the printables get students cutting and pasting answers right on each worksheet



Comprehensive: Many different skills for the second grade are covered in these worksheets



Flexible: Use them in your classroom, as homework assignments, or as work for a substitute teacher



Fun: The printables in this packet are big, engaging, and have lots of fun fonts and graphics that will make learning more enjoyable.



Skills covered:

Place Value

Multiplying Numbers

Line Plots

Math Definitions

Prime Numbers

Greater Than, Less Than or Equal To

Ordering Decimals

Numbers Written Out

Areas

Equivalent Fractions

Grids

Properties

Word Problems

Lines of Symmetry



Check out my Back to School Endless Bundle for Fifth Grade which includes this booklet and 13 others and comes with a 38% discount.



All graphics are original and created by myself.



