Back to School Math Stories for Fourth Grade combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you’ll never know how the story goes… only by using math can you find out what words you need to use to fill in the blanks and complete the story.
10 original stories each with 10 problems are included in this fun and unique product.
Skills covered:
Adding within Two Thousand
Subtracting within Two Thousand
Multiplication with numbers 15 or less
Division with answers 15 or less
Total Pages 14
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
